Tuesday, March 12, 2013
Wow Touching in The Enterprise IS OK
daniela barbosa Tuesday, March 12, 2013 1 comment :
At last year's Dreamforce the FirstRain team had a blast filming a "Sh**T Dreamforcers Say" video, and my favorite bit was the opening clip that had me asking: "Touch the Enterprise? I thought touching was NOT work appropriate?". It took me a couple of takes to get that one right because we kept cracking up (watch the video through the end to see some of the out-takes).
We lead with that clip in the video because, not only was it funny, but we knew that salesforce.com was going to be aggressively pushing their Touch Platform at Dreamforce. After Dreamforce, I diligently read the book they were readily passing out to developers "Salesforce Touch Platform – Mobile Development Guide" (here's the free download). I totally got what they were working on, and since I had been tracking Enterprise Mobile App development in the marketplace for a while—and seeing it myself with our customers—I knew we wanted to package something up alongside their Touch Platform.
In addition to our well-loved, FirstRain enterprise iPad App, FirstRain had already delivered some pretty strategic mobile applications using standard technologies that salesforce.com was smartly pushing within their Touch Platform.
Now fast-forward to today, and we are pleased to announce that we have released FirstRain for Touch, an Enterprise Customer Intelligence Solution for the Salesforce Touch Platform. Go over to our blog MarketMine to read our blog post with the details on why this is so exciting for enterprise customers who want to quickly build and deploy enterprise-grade mobile apps.
Oh yeah, and "touching" in the enterprise—it's obviously not only acceptable, but is now expected from your employees ...
Photo| Flickr | lulutoo
1 comment :
Thanks for sharing about "Salesforce Touch Platform" and sharing its download link. Its the platform for which I was looking much information which I have got from your article.
