A Drawer Full of Good Fortune and Harmony

Me? Well there are many Portuguese New Year's traditions that my family has celebrated all my life. What have I carried on?
Wear brand new blue underwear to attract good fortune and harmony.
Every year, usually on the 31st of December, i run around checking stores for blue underwear for the three of us- not only wearing them on the 1st but shopping for single pairs of blue underwear (not an easy task since many blue ones are typically in packages) the day or two before has become a tradition for me.
And with that i hope for good fortune and harmony for all.
