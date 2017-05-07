Sunday, May 07, 2017

Enter the Zebra

daniela barbosa Sunday, May 07, 2017 No comments :
Yesterday's trip to the San Francisco Zoo, reminded me of the beauty of the Zebra and got me thinking why the Zebra is not as celebrated as other animals. Perhaps it is because it is not the most graceful of all equines, but to me they are certainly the most interesting.
Keeping with the Zebra theme, this morning's tweet by Esther Dyson, gave me some hope that some founders in Silicon Valley are still working on "companies that create a more just and responsible society" that will "hear, help, and heal the customers and communities they serve".


Why zebras?

  • To state the obvious: unlike unicorns, zebras are real.
  • Zebra companies are both black and white: they are profitable and improve society. They won’t sacrifice one for the other. 
  • Zebras are also mutualistic: by banding together in groups, they protect and preserve one another. Their individual input results in stronger collective output. 
  • Zebra companies are built with peerless stamina and capital efficiency, as long as conditions allow them to survive.

Did you know that a group of Zebras is called a Dazzle?

Enter the Zebra, time to dazzle.

No comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )

About Me

My photo
An information junkie fascinated by trends in information delivery and consumption. Information Scientist. Focused on data, Consumption & Delivery, SemWeb, DataPortability, just plain Geekiness. VP Partnerships & Alliances @FirstRain

Boom, my posts in your inbox always