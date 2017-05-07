Keeping with the Zebra theme, this morning's tweet by Esther Dyson, gave me some hope that some founders in Silicon Valley are still working on "companies that create a more just and responsible society" that will "hear, help, and heal the customers and communities they serve".
“Zebras Fix What Unicorns Break” by @sexandstartups https://t.co/uczYXdidLi— Esther Dyson (@edyson) May 7, 2017
Why zebras?
- To state the obvious: unlike unicorns, zebras are real.
- Zebra companies are both black and white: they are profitable and improve society. They won’t sacrifice one for the other.
- Zebras are also mutualistic: by banding together in groups, they protect and preserve one another. Their individual input results in stronger collective output.
- Zebra companies are built with peerless stamina and capital efficiency, as long as conditions allow them to survive.
Did you know that a group of Zebras is called a Dazzle?
Enter the Zebra, time to dazzle.
