Thursday, June 06, 2013

Anita Borg Institute Women of Vision Awards Banquet - Watch these Videos!

daniela barbosa Thursday, June 06, 2013 No comments :
Last month I was lucky enough to get an invite to the Anita Borg Institute Women of Vision Awards Banquet, thanks to my boss Penny Herscher who is on the Anita Borg board. Wow. What a great evening, great attendees and inspiring speakers.

I have been sending around the links to the video to many of my friends (especially those with daughters! - highly recommend taking the time to watch these inspiring videos:

Keynote: Diane M. Bryant, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Datacenter and Connected Systems Group (DCSG) for Intel Corporation:

>
Women of Vision Award Winner for Leadership:Genevieve BellDirector, Interaction and Experience Research, Intel Labs at Intel Corporation

Women of Vision Award Winner for Innovation: Maja MatarićProfessor and Chan Soon-Shiong Chair in Computer Science, Neuroscience and Pediatrics, Viterbi School of Engineering, University of Southern California
Women of Vision Award Winner for Social Impact:Vicki Hanson, Professor of Inclusive Technologies at the University of Dundee, and Research Staff Member Emeritus from IBM Research


No comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )

About Me

My photo
An information junkie fascinated by trends in information delivery and consumption. Information Scientist. Focused on data, Consumption & Delivery, SemWeb, DataPortability, just plain Geekiness. VP Partnerships & Alliances @FirstRain

Boom, my posts in your inbox always