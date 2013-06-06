Anita Borg Institute Women of Vision Awards Banquet - Watch these Videos!

I have been sending around the links to the video to many of my friends (especially those with daughters! - highly recommend taking the time to watch these inspiring videos:
Keynote: Diane M. Bryant, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Datacenter and Connected Systems Group (DCSG) for Intel Corporation:
|Women of Vision Award Winner for Leadership:Genevieve Bell, Director, Interaction and Experience Research, Intel Labs at Intel Corporation
Women of Vision Award Winner for Innovation: Maja Matarić, Professor and Chan Soon-Shiong Chair in Computer Science, Neuroscience and Pediatrics, Viterbi School of Engineering, University of Southern California
Women of Vision Award Winner for Social Impact:Vicki Hanson, Professor of Inclusive Technologies at the University of Dundee, and Research Staff Member Emeritus from IBM Research
