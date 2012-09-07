Girly Geeks in Force at Dreamforce

I can't think of a better way to start a major conference then attending a conference sponsored networking event. From day one you are able to network and make connections with others, who can heavily influence the value you ultimately get from the conference.
On the eve of Dreamforce, Monday September 17th there will be a 'Women in Tech' event hosted by GirlyGeeks and the Salesforce.com's Women's Network (open to all Dreamforce attendees and Salesforce.com employees).
This networking event is sure to rally in many passionate, energetic and career driven women and certainly all the Girly Geeks at FirstRain are looking forward to meeting them all, as we kick off Dreamforce 2012
.
Events like these are great opportunities to come together to network, share your own personal experiences, and hear some of the challenges and experiences women have faced in order to build their careers. In addition to networking and 'cocktailing' time, attendees will hear from:
- Hilarie Koplow-McAdams, President, Commercial/SMB Business Unit, Salesforce.com
- Geraldine Gray, Senior Consultant, Appirio & Founder of the GirlyGeeks
Plus a special panel session moderated by Jill Rowley, Director of Key Accounts, Eloqua. The panelists will share their career stories and take questions from the audience. Panelists include:
- Rachel Thornton, Vice President, Dreamforce, Salesforce.com
- Penny Herscher, CEO, FirstRain
- Sarah Friar, CFO, Square
- Deepa Patel, President, Halak Consulting
We are very happy that Penny was invited to be part of the panel, because as a FirstRain Girly Geek, I know the benefit of her daily dose of inspiration, guidance and fortitude, that I am sure will come across in the panel. As many of you know, Penny is very passionate about the opportunities and challenges that women in technology encounter on a daily basis. She actively shares her thoughts on her personal blog
as well as on the Huffington Post
. Earlier this year Penny participated on a panel at Yahoo! on the myth of the work-life balance
and spoke at TEDx Gunn High School on how coding is the new literacy
.
Want to learn more or attend the Women In Tech Event? If you are a Dreamforce attendee or Salesforce.com employee, visit the Girly Geeks Dreamforce Chatter Group
and then RSVP here
(email me if you need a code: dbarbosa@firstrain.com).
And don't forget, Dreamforce is only 10 days away and all of FirstRain is working hard to get #DF12ready! Most of the team will be present, whether they are at our booth (#1626!), wandering the expo and hosting meetups (interested in meeting up with us? Email us at DF@firstrain.com) or checking out the GE Capital Session
--we are gearing up for a fun week!
Image|Flickr| Elizabeth Thomsen
The "Women in Tech" event is a great way of increasing women's visibility in the tech industry. It also gives women a safe space for discussions.
