You Had Me At Hello. Smiling That Is.

Dreamforce
season is upon us! Attendees and Salesforce.com employees are talking about what they are wearing
and not wearing
(I really hope not!) to the event, the Dreamforce party app
is hopping, SaaSy videos
are going viral, animated gifs
are turning up everywhere, sessions are filling up fast and rumors
are flying around.
So what are we doing in preparation? Well, some hard work of course as we coordinate our booth (#1626), our customer session [360° of Excellence
: How GE Capital Drives ROI Through Customer Intelligence], our team schedules and our client appointments---but also some fun, because that is how we roll here @FirstRain ...
If you've been following @FirstRain or Penny, Ryan or myself on Twitter, you may have noticed we've been tweeting out about our new customer intelligence Tumblr: "You Had Me At Hello, Letters to Marc Benioff", with a couple new posts a day.
So what exactly is it? You Had Me At Hello are letters directly from Penny to Marc Benioff, Salesforce.com's CEO. They are 'penned' in Penny's own voice—no marketing content editor behind the scenes—and are what our COO, YY Lee, recently called "like passing hallway notes between two CEOs".
We have had a lot of positive feedback from our customers (including many who are mutual customers with Salesforce.com), along with many "thanks for making me smile." This ticks off our #1 objective as we all continue to be manically busy trying to prep for Dreamforce, deliver our updated AppExchange offering
, work on a couple of new client SFDC implementations and continue to drive value to our customers rolling out tools like Sales Cloud
.
Here are some highlighted posts from the Tumblr in the last week that might also make you smile:
To read the rest of the posts go to #UHadMeAtHello
! Read it, Tweet it, and Submit Your own Letter
to Marc if you are so inclined.
View the full archive
here.
