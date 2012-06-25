Amanda Katz a
commentator for NPR Books, recently published an article
that caught my
attention through my twitter stream. Titled Will Your Children Inherit Your
E-Books, it tells of her personal story in discovering a book with a personal
family story that was found in a box of books her grandmother left behind. That
story in itself is interesting and a reminder that those books that our parents
and grandparents and even ourselves have on the shelf- are more then the book
itself but can include a collective memory of their past readers.
She goes on to
question, whether in today’s world, the inheritance of those memories can be
replicated through ebooks, highlights some “genuine superiorities” of ebooks
(e.g. Annotations in the cloud) and what is slipping away with digital
consumption. A good read that gets you thinking.
It's an interesting question to pose to readers. If anything, e-books might just endure longer than traditional books because it's intangible.
