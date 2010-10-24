My ebooks now self 'published' on Scribd

Finally got around to uploading my ebooks to Scribd which is a service that provides social reading and publishing that has a easy to use interface for users and content owners.
The following two ebooks i wrote while working at Dow Jones (where i am still currently). One is about Hybrid Approaches to taxonomies and folksonomies in the enterprise that came out in 2008 and the other one is about how social media is changing the enterprise which i co-wrote with Robert Scoble, Shel Israel and Greg Merkle in 2009.
~enjoy!
The Taxonomy Folksonomy Cookbook: Finding the Right Recipe for Organizing Metadata
You can also view the French Version of the Taxonomy Folksonomy ebook.
Conversational Corporation: How Social Media is Changing the Enterprise
You can also view the French version of the Conversational Corporation ebook.
