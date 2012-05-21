Delivering Unique Business-Relevant Tweets: Facebook IPO

Today's Facebook's IPO although a more consumer focused interest story then what most of our customers are interested in, brought a huge amount of tweets on the subject as expected. (I would even venture to say that it was more then a 'consumer interest story' but rather a 'human interest story'). None the less, being that FirstRain is a Silicon Valley based company, the buzz is also being felt strongly outside the digital world for those of us that live here and have friends and acquaintances that are being directly impacted by facebook's IPO. Exciting times.
Yesterday, prior to Facebook's IPO we ran some stats using our FirstTweets™ technology and then redid the same exercise at the close of the market today. FirstTweets™ uses our patented FirstRain technology to uncover and deliver only high-quality, business-relevant tweets to sales and marketing professionals across the enterprise. Our analysis shows that less than 0.1% of daily tweets contain quality, business-related content, yet this still represents more than 200,000 tweets per day of business-focused intelligence.
The picture painted by the stats that we captured, aren't surprising but are interesting and illustrative on why our customers are seeing value in our FirstTweets- as YY Lee our COO tweeted this morning allowing them to "cut through the frenzied roar to net out the actual business discussion...".
On the day before Facebook's IPO:
At the close of Market on the day of Facebooks IPO:
Facebook's IPO could have gone better than it did, considering how high-profile the event was. Hopefully, the company can bounce back from the humiliation it caused.
