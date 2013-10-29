Email to my team:
Email Subject: Thursday - the ghosts and ghouls are out
You ladies might not know this. (J does ;-)
But I try to fight the good battle on conventional holidays but I am quickly losing the battle.
Yes, I am not doing a good job- for example R told me today that Santa sent her a letter I said 'really?' and she showed me-- it was the goddamn ToysRUs christmas catalog!!!! …..yikes…now halloween , really?
Sooo…I am trying to take off most of Thursday off. Kinda sucks because it is going to be a major end of quarter celebration :-))) - but I am going to a school 'party' and then got "roped" into a 4yr old halloween party (of course a potluck that I have to make a ghoulish treat for) and then trick or treat.. My husband has delegated ALL activities to me….. He made the costume ….R is super excited, I deep down knew this would happen..we can't keep her in a bubble.
Whatever it will be fun she is 4 and cute as hell - and I get all the good candy ;–)
Thanks for understanding that my calendar is updated OOF.
I will be online/available- unless I am hanging myself from a fake spiderweb rope..HA…… :-)
~daniela
Come on, how can i refuse this???? R- we are going to have a Rowdy Round-up Day!
No comments :
Post a Comment